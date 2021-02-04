Short Interest in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Drops By 17.1%

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SGU stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $405.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Star Group has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

