Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Increases By 23.1%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on SSEZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get SSE alerts:

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SSE has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.