Short Interest in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Declines By 15.6%

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Signature Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Signature Bank stock opened at $177.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $179.32.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

