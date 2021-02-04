Short Interest in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Drops By 13.6%

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SEB stock traded down $12.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,217.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $2,614.00 and a 52 week high of $3,981.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,212.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the third quarter worth $48,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the third quarter worth $284,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Seaboard by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the third quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

