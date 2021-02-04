Short Interest in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rises By 22.1%

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,282. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $631.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. Equities analysts expect that QCR will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 157,601 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of QCR by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of QCR by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 38,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

