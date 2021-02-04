Short Interest in Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Declines By 17.8%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 851,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

OTCMKTS:PARXF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.69. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,352. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

