Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Decreases By 21.4%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NTTYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTYY remained flat at $$25.26 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,978. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

