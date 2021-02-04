Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Rises By 19.2%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.6 days.
Shares of Metro stock remained flat at $$12.10 on Thursday. Metro has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.
About Metro
