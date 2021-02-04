Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Rises By 19.2%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.6 days.

Shares of Metro stock remained flat at $$12.10 on Thursday. Metro has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

