Short Interest in MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Grows By 28.3%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,814,200 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 2,973,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,632,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 9,748,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $1,657,226.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,270,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,696.

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNFF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,045,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,430. MedMen Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.