Short Interest in MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Expands By 27.0%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,330,600 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 8,134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEDIF shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.56.

Shares of MEDIF opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.53.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

