Short Interest in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Declines By 15.9%

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 400,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LQMT remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Thursday. 878,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,745. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Liquidmetal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

