Short Interest in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Declines By 15.9%

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 400,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
LQMT remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Thursday. 878,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,745. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Liquidmetal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.18.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
