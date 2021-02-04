Short Interest in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Decreases By 22.1%

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 139,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,853. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

