Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Declines By 15.0%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KIGRY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 7,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.42. Kion Group has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

