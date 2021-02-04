Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Increases By 14.3%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MHIVF stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Invesque has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.