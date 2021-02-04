Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Increases By 14.3%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of MHIVF stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Invesque has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $7.10.
Invesque Company Profile
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.