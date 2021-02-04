Short Interest in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Decreases By 15.3%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 629,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:IBP traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.39. 158,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.47. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.