Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Grows By 24.7%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,929,300 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 2,349,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29,293.0 days.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

HUSQF opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.