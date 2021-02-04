Short Interest in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Declines By 17.9%

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 784,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.20. 301,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $271.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

