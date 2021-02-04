Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Decreases By 19.6%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.5 days.

HLTRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HLS Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on HLS Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $17.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.