Short Interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Drops By 15.4%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,400 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 826,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,089,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HVBTF traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. 3,536,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.77.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.