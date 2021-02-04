Short Interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Drops By 15.4%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,400 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 826,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,089,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HVBTF traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. 3,536,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.77.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
