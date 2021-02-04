Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Declines By 12.5%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,724. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,124,748 shares of company stock worth $297,054,365. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 55.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 21.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

