Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Grows By 21.5%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 774,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FINV stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $264.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,894 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 113.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 81,986 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

