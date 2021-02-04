Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Declines By 24.7%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,312,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 78,224 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,599 shares during the period.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:EMX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. 386,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,638. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.