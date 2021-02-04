Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Declines By 19.9%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,434,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 1,791,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 462.8 days.

EMRAF opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. Emera has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $46.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMRAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

