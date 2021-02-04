Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Drops By 15.5%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,252,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 1,482,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.7 days.

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLMAF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dollarama from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

