Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Declines By 19.8%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,300 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.57. The company had a trading volume of 216,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $336.32.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.56.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,794,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,088,110. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

