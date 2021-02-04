Short Interest in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Increases By 21.9%

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 787,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

CZZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Cosan has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cosan will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.0234 dividend. This is an increase from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Cosan’s payout ratio is presently 76.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cosan by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 126,206 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Cosan by 614.8% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,336,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cosan by 23.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 193,778 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth $7,464,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cosan by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

