Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expands By 13.4%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 978,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $291.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. Analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVGI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

