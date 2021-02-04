Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Declines By 13.0%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CCCMF opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Cancom has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

