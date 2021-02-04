Short Interest in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Declines By 14.7%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in CalAmp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 130,952 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in CalAmp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $382.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

