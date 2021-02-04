Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Decreases By 14.8%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CAE by 51.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CAE by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CAE in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CAE in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CAE by 21.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price target on CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 208,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,840. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.73, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

