Short Interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Grows By 21.0%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,380,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 20,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.89. 16,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,295. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COG. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

