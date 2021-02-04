Short Interest in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Drops By 15.0%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in bluebird bio by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

