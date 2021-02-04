Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Increases By 20.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE MZA traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in various investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and issued by Arizona and Puerto Rico.

