Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Increases By 25.0%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of AMIVF stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

