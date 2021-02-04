Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Drops By 20.2%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACLLF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. ATCO has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

