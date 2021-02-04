Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Increases By 16.8%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $189.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 586,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 106,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

