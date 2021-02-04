Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 993,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,991.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPAF remained flat at $$1.57 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $1.96.
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile
