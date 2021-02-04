Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $1,273.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,169.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,046.91. The stock has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 779.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. 140166 started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

