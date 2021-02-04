Sheryl G. Sharry Acquires 3,563 Shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) insider Sheryl G. Sharry bought 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,183.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,283.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.43. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

