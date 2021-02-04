Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.23. 341,781 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 180,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

