Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

