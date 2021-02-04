Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $279,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 533,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,521. The stock has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,475 shares of company stock valued at $46,163,234 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

