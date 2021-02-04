Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,614,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2,751.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 595,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after buying an additional 574,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

