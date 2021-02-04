Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.32. 147,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

