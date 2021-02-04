Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $1,454,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,858.38. Insiders have sold 468,667 shares of company stock worth $59,639,825 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $185.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.