Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 791 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,826,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,807,000 after buying an additional 41,154 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,951 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,599,000 after purchasing an additional 121,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,161,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,670,000 after purchasing an additional 98,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $68.11 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.046 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

