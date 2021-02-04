Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Shares of PII stock opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 358.91 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,333.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

