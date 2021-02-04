Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $168.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.74 and a 200 day moving average of $166.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

