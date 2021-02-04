Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,535 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of InMode by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,002 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,492 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INMD opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $66.11.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

