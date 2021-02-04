Shard Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $180.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shard has traded up 74.9% against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 108.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

